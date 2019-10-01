A year without Charles Aznavour – Public Radio of Armenia

A year ago, the world lost Charles Aznavour – an artist, singer, composer, humanist and one of the greatest variety performers of the 20th century.

During a career spanning for 70 years, Aznavour recorded over 1,400 songs in nine languages and sold 200 million albums worldwide. He had 250 duets with the biggest names, appeared in 90 films and received over 500 awards.

The legendary French Armenian singer passed away on October 1, 2018 aged 94.

On October 5 France paid a national homage to Aznavour in a ceremony chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Aznavour was buried in a family vault outside Paris after a private funeral at the city’s St John the Baptist Armenian cathedral.

