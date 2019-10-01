50% of all Armenian schools to have Armath labs by yearend in monumental move | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. More than 7500 students are involved in the 284 Armath Engineering Labs in Armenian schools as of September 2019.

But now the government is expanding the program with nearly 300 Armath labs planned to be opened in other schools also.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports said in a news release that the government has allocated an additional of 834,000,000 drams to the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises to double the number of the labs.

5 of the 284 new labs will be opened in Yerevan, while the remaining 279 in schools of Lori, Shirak and Tavush provinces.

The ministry said nearly 50% of all schools in Armenia will have the Armath Engineering Laboratories by yearend 2019.

In 2018, nearly 180,000,000 drams was allocated for the program, whereas in 2019 nearly 1,2 billion.

