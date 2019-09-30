System of a Down European tour proceeds to go to My Step Foundation of Armenia

The proceeds from the 2020 European Tour of the world famous American-Armenian rock band System of a Down (SOAD) will go to the My Step Foundation of Armenia.

“We’re happy to announce that headline dates have been added to our 2020 European Tour,” SOAD noted in a statement on Facebook. “General on-sale begins Friday, 4th October at 10am local, which will include VIP ticket packages with proceeds going to «Իմ քայլը» հիմնադրամ – My Step Foundation, a non-profit charity that champions initiatives in health, education, social welfare, environmental protection and other areas of dire need throughout Armenia. Visit systemofadown.com for details.”

https://news.am/eng/news/536274.html

