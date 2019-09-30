President Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to French President Macron | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the death of former President of France Jacques Chirac.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the condolence letter runs as follows,

”Honorable Mr. President,

It was with deep grief that I learned about the death of former President of France Jacques Chirac. France lost one of its best sons of our times. The loss is great also for Armenia and the Armenian people. Jacques Chirac was the architect of the unique relations between Armenia and France and during his tenure the cooperation between our countries reached an unprecedented level. He was the 1st French President to pay an official visit to Armenia on September 30, 2006.

Jacques Chirac made particularly great efforts I the negotiations for a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, organizing meetings and discussions between the parties in Paris.

The Armenian people are grateful and will never forget the significant contribution of the great politician and humanist of our times Jacques Chirac in bringing to surface and condemning crimes against humanity one of the brilliant proves of which is the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by law by France on January 29, 2001.

In this hard period of loss I share your grief and extend my deep condolences to France and the friendly people of France’’.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...