Notre Dame de Paris’s bell sounds for 1st first time since fire on April 15 as nation remembers Jacques Chirac

Former French President Jacques Chirac is being honoured with a national day of mourning, military honours, and funeral service in Paris, Euro News reported.

“Notre Dame de Paris’s largest bell, le Bourdon, sounded for the first time since the devastating fire on April 15, the cathedral confirmed to Euronews. It was the first time since 1945 that the bell was sounded manually,” the source noted.

The mourning service is attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, former French leaders Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande, as well as dozens of heads of other states.

“A private ceremony took place at the cathedral of Les Invalides where Chirac laid in state on Sunday. Chirac’s casket left the Hôtel des Invalides at around 11:00 CET.”

Jacques Chirac, 86, died on September 26, surrounded by his relatives. He held the post of president of France from 1995 to 2007. 1977 to 1995 was the mayor of Paris.

https://news.am/eng/news/536245.html

