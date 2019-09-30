Jacques Chirac symbolized awakening of Armenian-French relations – prime minister

Jacques Chirac’s image stood as a unique kind of emblem symbolizing the awakening of Armenia’s relationship with France, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a condolence address as he visited the French Embassy in Yerevan earlier today to pay homage to the deceased former president.

“It was with a great sorrow that we learned of the passing of former French President Jacques Chirac. France lost a statesman and a great man. President Chirac was indeed a symbol of the Armenian-French interstate relations. The Armenian people will never forget his sincere contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the mediation efforts in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace settlement process. His state visit to Armenia was a big event for us. Jacques Chirac’s death came really as a great loss to us all. I extend my deep condolences to the friendly people of France, the French statehood, Mr. Chirac’s family and loved ones. His name will always remain bright in our hearts and souls,” reads the Armenian leader’s message in the special condolence book.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/09/30/Gov/3105758

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...