Armenian PM leaves note in condolence book opened in honor of Jacques Chirac

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left a note in the condolence book opened in honor of former French President Jacques Chirac.

Pashinyan visited the French Embassy in Yerevan and left a note in the condolence book.

Jacques Chirac, former French president, has died aged 86 on September 26.

He served two terms as French president and took his country into the single European currency.

One of his major political reforms was to cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/989872/

