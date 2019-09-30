Armenian PM leaves note in condolence book opened in honor of Jacques Chirac

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left a note in the condolence book opened in honor of former French President Jacques Chirac.
Pashinyan visited the French Embassy in Yerevan and left a note in the condolence book.
Jacques Chirac, former French president, has died aged 86 on September 26.
He served two terms as French president and took his country into the single European currency.
One of his major political reforms was to cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
Bir yorum
“President Chirac was indeed one of the symbols of the revival of Armenian-French interstate relations,” he wrote, in particular. “The Armenian people will never forget his sincere friendship, determined contribution to the process of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and mediatory efforts in the pacific settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict. His state visit to Armenia was a great event for us.
“Jacques Chirac’s passing is indeed a great loss for us all.
“His name will always remain bright in our hearts and souls.”