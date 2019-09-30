Armenia positioned to become an artificial intelligence hub – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia’s Minister for High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has shared a video presenting the activity of several Armenian startups specialized in Artificial Intelligence.

artificial Intelligence 🇦🇲 Ձեզ եմ ներկայացնում Հայաստանում արհեստական բանականությամբ զբաղվող մի քանի ընկերությունների մասին պատրաստված հոլովակը։🇦🇲 We combined a group of Armenian startups and organizations specialized in Artificial Intelligence in this short video, and this is just the beginning!Look at this video, are not they amazing? Gepostet von Hakob Arshakyan am Sonntag, 29. September 2019

On October 6 Armenia will host the first ever concert of music written live by artificial intelligence (AI), in which the musicians perform the score as it is being written.

The concert is part of the opening ceremony of the World Congress of Information Technology (WCIT), one of the largest IT events in the world, which will be held this year in Yerevan, Armenia.

