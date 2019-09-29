Lee Hsien Loong: Armenian church is the oldest in Singapore

YEREVAN. – Next year will mark the 150th anniversary of the Armenian Church in Singapore, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a joint press conference with Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong.

“We are grateful that the Armenian material and spiritual heritage in Singapore is valued and preserved with the greatest care,” he said.

In turn, Singaporean Prime Minister noted that during the meeting they also discussed the possibilities of both countries to learn from each other.

They also discussed signing a package of documents between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union, which creates opportunities for comprehensive economic cooperation and free trade.

Lee Hsien Loong also spoke about the differences and similarities between Armenia and Singapore, noting that both countries are completely different and far from each other, but both are small nations.

“Relations between our countries have a long history, which dates back to the 19th century. We also have an Armenian street, and the Armenian church, which is the oldest church in Singapore, ” he said and noted that there is a small but organized Armenian community in Singapore that has made a significant contribution to the development of his country.

https://news.am/eng/news/536042.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...