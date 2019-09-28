Members of Congress demand immediate halt of US military aid to Azerbaijan – Public Radio of Armenia

Members of Congress demand immediate halt of US military aid to Azerbaijan

Reps. Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier and Adam Schiff demand an “immediate halt of military aid to Azerbaijan.”

In a letter to the Department of State and the Department of Defense, the lawmakers cite dramatic increase in Department of Defense aid to Baku and calls for full review of Section 907 enforcement and comprehensive report on all US aid.

“The US has substantially increased security assistance to Azerbaijan totaling more than $102 million for fiscal years 2018 and 2019. “Azerbaijan specifically received $58.6 million in fiscal year 2018 and $42.9 million in fiscal year 2019 from the Section 333 Buiklding Partner Capacity program, making it third highest recipient of aid through that program. The stated use of the funds is to aid Azerbaijan’s training program for its State Border Service and State Customs Committee and for high-speed bodies, surveillance radar, and outer tactical vests,” the members of Congress said.

BREAKING: @FrankPallone @RepSpeier @RepAdamSchiff demand “immediate halt of military aid to #Azerbaijan.”

Letter to @StateDept & @DeptofDefense – citing dramatic increase in DoD aid to Baku – calls for full review of Section 907 enforcement & comprehensive report on all US aid. pic.twitter.com/PhNxFQXAsy — ANCA (@ANCA_DC) September 28, 2019

The lawmakers noted that “the historic parity in US assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia is a cornerstone to regional stability and US geo-strategic interests.”

Armenia only received $4.2 million in US security assistance in fiscal year 2018 and $2,8 million in fiscal year 2019 with just 2.1 million planned for fiscal year 2020.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...