Van Khachatur, founder of Armenian monumental art, dead at 93

Van Khachatur, a prominent Armenian artist, art critic and architect, died on September 27 aged 27, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reports.

The founder of contemporary Armenian monumental art, Khachatur specialized in sculpture and painting. Born in Baku in 1926, the artist received his professional education at the Yerevan Institute of Fine Arts and Theatre (currently: Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinema) and Imperial Academy of Arts (St. Petersburg, Russia). He joined the Artists’ Union of Armenia in 1984. In 1991, Khachatur donated his creative heritage (canvases, sculptures, architectural projects, spacial paaaaaainting, graphic images) to the fatherland. He is the author of the mosaic and wall paintings of Matenadaran, the Yerevan institute of ancient manuscripts.

Theoughout his creative career, Khachatur focused on the problems of modern Armenian fine arts, developing and proposing new designs synthesizing elements of architecture.

In 2011, the artist was honored with a second degree medal ″For Services to the Fatherland″.

