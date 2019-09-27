Swiss specialists help digitize the Public Radio of Armenia archive – Public Radio of Armenia

The Public Radio of Armenia and the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Armenia have signed a protocol summing up the program of technical cooperation.

The document was signed by Garegin Khumaryan, Executive Director of Public Radio of Armenia, and H.E. Mr. Stefano Lazzarotto, Swiss Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia.

Within the framework of the program, specialists from Switzerland have tuned and repaired the Studer tape recorders used for digitizing the funds of the Public Radio.

The Public Radio possesses six such recorders, of which three were out of order. Although the best in the world, the recorders have long been out of production and have therefore not been supported.

All of the six recorders are now in perfect condition thanks to the efforts of Swiss specialists, which, in turn, doubles the efficiency of digitization efforts.

The Public Radio Fund now holds over 150,000 hours of music, programs and radio performances.

The archive materials are not only in Armenian and Russia, but also in Kurdish, Yezidi, Azerbaijani and Arabic. The digitized archive is available on armradioarchive.am.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...