Google celebrates 21st birthday – Public Radio of Armenia

Internet search giant Google celebrates the 21th anniversary with a special doodle.

The Doodle shows what a typical desktop computer looked like 21 years ago when Stanford Ph.D. students and Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page published a paper called The Anatomy of a Large-Scale Hypertextual Web Search Engine.

In it, the pair outlined Google, a prototype “large-scale search engine” that had a database of “at least 24 million pages.”

“We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines,” the students wrote.

Today, Google operates all over the world in over 100 languages, answering trillions of search queries each year.

