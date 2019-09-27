Armenian tobacco products ‘make way’ to Azerbaijani market (video)

Tobacco products manufactured in Armenia have appeared in Azerbaijani stores, sparking a wide interest among potential consumers and users of the social media.

In a recently published video, an Azerbaijani man is heard sharing the news of the surprise product. ″Made in Armenia,″ he says, pointing out to the Akhtamar Classic brand. ″I do not smoke; just an acquaintance showed it to me, and I decided to share the information.″

In their comments below the footage, several Armenian users pointed to an empty box, a fact that led many to the belief that the cigarettes had been smoked.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/09/27/akhtamar/3103660

