PM Pashinyan at UN: Turkey continues to pose serious security threat to Armenian people

Turkey remains a serious security threat to the Armenian people. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted about this as he addressed the general debate of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday in New York.

Two of Armenia’s four borders, including the border with Turkey, have been closed for nearly three decades, Pashinyan said.

He added that by refusing to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia, and by supporting Azerbaijan against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Turkey remains a serious security threat to the Armenian people, who have once already been victims of genocide and witness the denial of and fierce resistance against historical truth.

https://news.am/eng/news/535488.html

