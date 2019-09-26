Karekin II comments on Prime Minister’s statement to ‘bring clergy to knees’

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II told reporters they are waiting for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s return from the US to comment on his statement that he would bring clergy to knees.

“We must regularly to discuss issues concerning the church and the homeland,” Karekin II said.

Asked if he sees anything disturbing in the country’s political situation given the recent resignations, the Catholicos said: “We hope that all problems will be resolved in a good way. We pray for our country to live in peace, be stable and progress along the way. “

https://news.am/eng/news/535529.html

