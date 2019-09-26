His Holiness Karekin II receives leader of Armenian Diocese of Egypt

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received leader of the Armenian Diocese of Egypt, His Eminence, Bishop Ashot Mnatsakanyan and members of the Diocesan Assembly of Cairo at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

His Holiness Ashot asked His Holiness Karekin II for his blessing and informed that the members of the Diocesan Council of Cairo are in Armenia to attend the opening of the maternity ward of the central hospital of the city of Hadrut of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) fully renovated and equipped with medical equipment with the blessing of the Supreme Patriarch and through the efforts of the Armenian Prelacy of Cairo.

After the welcoming and congratulatory remarks by member of the Diocesan Council Mardiros Balaian, the Catholicos of All Armenians expressed his appreciation to the leader of the Armenian Diocese of Egypt, the members of the Diocesan Council and the Armenian community of Egypt for their zeal and their programs devoted to preservation of the Armenian identity and added that they are expressing their great support to the Armenians of Artsakh with the opening of this maternity ward.

Talking about the glorious past of the Armenian community of Egypt, His Holiness Karekin II said he is glad to state the fact that the community continues to preserve all the traditions established and transmitted to the generations over time.

