Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Cyprus and Greece meet in New York – Public Radio of Armenia

Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Cyprus and Greece meet in New York

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendiias held a trilateral meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Ministers emphasized that this trilateral meeting is another good opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues on the agenda and outline the further scope of the Cyprus-Armenia-Greece trilateral partnership.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to achieve the common goals and initiatives of the three peoples interwoven by historically strong ties through dialogue and cooperation. In this context, the Ministers outlined practical steps to implement experience exchange programs and identify new areas of cooperation in a number of fields of common interest.

In this regard, the parties attached importance to the Cyprus-Armenia-Greece summit scheduled for Yerevan next year and discussed the preparation works.

The Foreign Ministers of the three countries discussed issues on the international and regional agenda.

Referring to the Armenia-EU relations, the Cypriot and Greek Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their countries’ support for Armenia in strengthen the relations with the EU, both within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enlarged Partnership Agreement and the Eastern Partnership.

Minister Mnatsakanyan noted that for Armenia the launch of the dialogue on visa liberalization with EU countries is of primary importance as a significant tool in promoting people-to-people contacts.

