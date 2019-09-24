Ukrainian PM appoints journalist Diana Davtyan as his press secretary

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharuk appointed on Tuesday Diana Davtyan to the post of his press secretary. The 24-year-old former journalist Davtyan posted about the PM’s decision on her Facebook account, inviting reporters to send enquiries about the cabinet activities.

“Working days of 15-hour long without weekends, deadlines and post deadlines. Hello! Dear reporters if you need any enquiries, comments or clarifications from the Prime Minister you are welcome. We are open, young and full of energy,” Davtyan posted in her page, informing about the appointment.

As Ukrainian media outlets report, Davtyan has graduated Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and worked in “Focus” Journal.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/24/Ukrainian-PM-appoints-journalist-Diana-Davtyan-as-his-press-secretary/2171277

