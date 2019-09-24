Queen Rania of Jordan wearing dress by Lebanese-Armenian designer – Public Radio of Armenia

Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan has been photographed wearing a dress by Lebanese Armenian fashion designer Krikor Jabotian.

“Royalty is completely different than celebrity. Royalty has a magic all its own,” Krikor Jabotian captioned the photo shared on his Facebook page.

“Royalty is completely different than celebrity. Royalty has a magic all its own.” Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing Krikor Jabotian.#KrikorJabotian #QueenRania Gepostet von Krikor Jabotian am Montag, 23. September 2019

At the age of 23, Krikor Jabotian set up his first studio and designed his very first collection. The company quickly evolved into a thriving, family-run business alongside his father, mother and sister.

Atelier Krikor Jabotian takes pride in its refined craftsmanship and use of opulent fabrics to create a timeless message of heritage, style, tradition and innovation.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...