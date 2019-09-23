Winner of EU TUMO Convergence Center competition revealed

The winner of the EU TUMO Convergence Center for Engineering and Applied Science architectural competition has been announced.

In its final round, three giants of architecture — RCR_Arquitectes, BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and MVRDV — presented ambitious visions for the project.

The jury, led by Hashim Sarkis, Dean of the MIT Department of Architecture and Urban Planning and Curator of the 2020 Venice Architecture Biennale, selected MVRDV as the winner, the Tumo Center for Creative Technologies said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

“The bold and innovative design proposals that emerged during the onsite workshop led by the MVRDV were highly responsive to the project’s vision of creating an extensible platform, a nexus for collaboration, and an accessible destination with ample public space and opportunities for convergence. The ideas generated by MVRDV during the competition will be expanded on, leading to a final architectural design in April 2020,” the statement read.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/23/EU-TUMO-Convergence-Center/2170507

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...