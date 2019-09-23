PM Meets with Leaders of California-based Armenian Community Organizations in Los Angeles

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is paying a working visit to the United States, met with the leaders of Armenian community organizations in California, Los Angeles.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the leadership of largest Armenian community organizations, about 70 people altogether, as well as the Honorary Consuls of the Republic of Armenia to Fresno and Las Vegas, and spiritual fathers.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Pashinyan said:

“Dear Colleagues,

Dear Heads of Armenian Community Organizations in California,

Spiritual Fathers,

I am happy for our meeting today. This is a truly important event that has been planned since last year, and I can say that from the very first minute of leaving the airport I felt the atmosphere fostered by the Armenian community in Los Angeles, and I would like to thank you first of all for the atmosphere and for your readiness.

It turned out that I would have a long talk today, and therefore I would like to be more of a listener or a respondent, because later today I will give a detailed talk at the public rally. At this point, I wish to say that I am very happy to enjoy this opportunity. Of course, I have already met with many of you on various occasions, but not with such an extended staff.

I hope we will still have numerous opportunities to meet in a more practical atmosphere in order to discuss more specific and practical issues. Now I’d love to listen to you, and if you have any questions, I will be happy to answer all your questions.”

Welcoming Prime Minister Pashinyan to Los Angeles, the leaders of the Armenian community of California said they were excited about the opportunity to meet with Nikol Pashinyan and discuss issues related to the Motherland, and Armenia-Diaspora relations.

At the request of the leaders of the Armenian community of California, the Premier introduced his vision of the pan-Armenian agenda and the implementation of the Pan-Armenian idea. He spoke about Armenia’s economic indicators and today’s positive trends, inclusive of the economic activity and tourism growth indicators. Nikol Pashinyan dwelt on the settlement of the Artsakh issue, the ongoing judiciary and public administration reforms, and the fight against fake news. In conclusion, the Prime Minister answered the questions raised by meeting participants.

