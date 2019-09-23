Armenian PM, Los Angeles Mayor discuss cooperation development prospects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and spouse Anna Hakobyan were hosted at the Los Angeles city hall during their working visit to the United States, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The official reception at the city hall was followed by the private meeting of the Armenian PM and Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti.

The LA mayor welcomed the Armenian PM, his delegation members and highlighted the PM’s visit to the US and Los Angeles. “We are delighted to host you, Mr. Pashinyan, at the Los Angeles city hall. The Armenian community of LA is very successful and is actively engaged in our city’s public-political life. Los Angeles and Yerevan are sister cities, we are cooperating effectively and attach importance to the cooperation with Armenia in general”, the LA Mayor said.

The Armenian PM thanked the LA Mayor for the warm welcome and the assistance provided for organizing a meeting at the Grand Park. Pashinyan said half of the agenda of his visit to the US is dedicated to the cooperation with California and Los Angeles. “Following the radical political changes we are moving on the path of implementing major economic changes, recording an economic progress, and the cooperation with our partners in this process plays a key role. As of today we have a good dynamics in economic growth, we are recording good results in eliminating the systematic corruption and monopolies, ensuring technological progress and improving the business climate. The constant cooperation with our American partners, including the state of California and the city of Los Angeles, as well as the exchange of experience will contribute to the success of these processes. I also want to express gratitude to the Los Angeles city authorities for the attitude shown to the Armenian people”, PM Pashinyan said.

The sides also discussed the cooperation development prospects in tourism, IT spheres. Both highlighted the importance of establishing a direct air communication. An agreement was reached to boost the contacts to develop concrete mutually beneficial cooperation programs and record practical results.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian PM and the Los Angeles Mayor exchanged symbolic souvenirs.

After the meeting the officials departed to the Grand Park in central Los Angeles to participate in the meeting. The LA Mayor delivered opening remarks at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/989005/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...