Gyumri hosting main celebrations of Independence Day

The main celebrations of the 28th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence is taking place in the country’s second largest city, Gyumri.

f\Festive events have started at Gyumri Central park since 11:00. Number of music stages are installed in different parts of the city where lovers of various genres, including classical, rock, national and electronic music can enjoy. A public discussion entitled “Proportional development of communities” will be held at Hovhannes Shiraz Museum-House to be attended by political and public figures. Meanwhile, during the day artwork and crafts by Gyumri-based artists and masters is exhibited in pavilions at Rustaveli street.

The gala concert of the day-long celebrations will star at Vardanants square at 19:00 that will conclude with fireworks at 23:00

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/21/Gyumri-hosting-main-celebrations-of-Independence-Day/2170014

