The main celebrations of the 28th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence is taking place in the country’s second largest city, Gyumri.
f\Festive events have started at Gyumri Central park since 11:00. Number of music stages are installed in different parts of the city where lovers of various genres, including classical, rock, national and electronic music can enjoy. A public discussion entitled “Proportional development of communities” will be held at Hovhannes Shiraz Museum-House to be attended by political and public figures. Meanwhile, during the day artwork and crafts by Gyumri-based artists and masters is exhibited in pavilions at Rustaveli street.
The gala concert of the day-long celebrations will star at Vardanants square at 19:00 that will conclude with fireworks at 23:00
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/21/Gyumri-hosting-main-celebrations-of-Independence-Day/2170014
