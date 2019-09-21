Google Changes Doodle to Mark Armenia’s 28th Anniversary of Independence

In celebration of Armenia’s national holiday, Independence Day, the google doodle is also hoisting the country’s animated flag and has been changed to national colors of orange, red and blue. Upon clicking the doodle, search results about the Armenian Independence Day opens.
To note, Armenia marks the 28th anniversary of Independence on September 21. Google has periodically changed its doodle to mark the historic date.
https://armedia.am/eng/news/64166/google-changes-doodle-to-mark-armenias-28th-anniversary-of-independence.html
İlk yorum yapan siz olun