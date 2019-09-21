Armenia’s political elite starts Independence Day celebrations with visit to military pantheon (visit)

On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Third Republic, the government elite visited the military pantheon Yerablur earlier today to bow to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Armenia’s independece.

The delegation, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Bako Sahakyan, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, Secrettary of the National Security Counciul Armen Grigoryan, Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan, Chief of the Armed Forces and other members of government, laid flowers at the monuments to Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan and the memorial complex eternalizing feats of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war heroes.

Most of this year’s celebrations will be held in Gyumri.

Concerts and other musical shows will be organized in the second largest city under the slogan Gukas-Gyumri.

Different events are plannet also in the provincial capitals and other communities.

