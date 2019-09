Youri Djorkaeff to visit Armenia in October

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Retired French-Armenian footballer, Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff will visit Armenia in October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Our compatriot Youri Djorkaeff has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA Foundation and with this status he will visit Armenia on October 6-9”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

