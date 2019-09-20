Former Vice President Joe Biden Says U.S. Must Reaffirm Armenian Genocide • MassisPost

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a letter to the Armenian Assembly of America, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. said that the United States must reaffirm the Armenian Genocide. Biden sent a congratulatory letter honoring Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) for receiving the Assembly’s Deukmejian Award for Public Service.

“The United States must reaffirm, once and for all, our record on the Armenian Genocide. As a co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congresswoman Speier has been an unfailing champion on this important issue. We must never forget or remain silent about this horrific and systematic campaign of extermination that resulted in the deaths of 1.5 million Armenian men, women, and children and the mass deportation of 2 million Armenians from their homes,” Vice President Biden told the Armenian Assembly.

“If we do not fully acknowledge, commemorate, and teach our children about genocide, the words ‘never again’ lose their meaning. The facts must be as clear as and as powerful for future generations as for those whose memories are seared by tragedy. Failing to remember or acknowledge the facts of a genocide only paves the way for future mass atrocities,” he added.

Congresswoman Speier was honored for her exemplary work in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as her leadership, dedication, and passionate support of Armenia and Artsakh. Armenian American leaders and activists throughout the United States attended the Gala in Washington, D.C., which was part of the Armenian Assembly of America’s 2019 National Advocacy Conference.

“I’m proud to join the Armenian Assembly of America in honoring Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s steadfast commitment to advancing U.S.-Armenian relations. Representative Speier has demonstrated incredible leadership in Congress on issues ranging from women’s rights and national security to global human rights and the support of free and fair democracy. The people of California and the American people are fortunate to have her fighting for justice and equality at home and abroad – the world is truly better for it,” Vice President Biden stated.

