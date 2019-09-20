Armenian government approves bill to open Embassy in Israel | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bill to open an Embassy of Armenia in Israel. The Embassy will be located in Tel Aviv and is expected to open as soon as possible (late 2019, early 2020).

“The opening of an Armenian Embassy in Israel and thus boosting the bilateral ties is aimed at protecting more effectively Armenia’s interests in the region”, stated in the bill.

During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said the opening of the Embassy will take some time. “I would avoid mentioning concrete date, because there is the other side here”, he said.

Asked whether Israel also has plans to open its Embassy in Armenia, the FM stated: “It is in the agenda of our dialogue. We will not link our steps with the fact of Israel’s opening an Embassy in Armenia, but this issue has been and remains in our agenda. Our presence in Israel will strengthen our facts and the issue voiced so that we will also have an Embassy of Israel in Armenia”.

Armenia and Israel established diplomatic relations in April 1992.

In terms of the development of diplomatic ties, it’s worth noting that in 2000-2008 Edvard Nalbandyan served as Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel, but his residence was in Paris. Thereafter, Armenian Ambassador to Egypt Armen Melkonyan was concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Israel in 2012-2018, and starting from March 2018 Armen Smbatyan is serving as Ambassador to Israel (residence in Yerevan).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...