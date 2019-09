Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold meeting in New York City

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov will hold a meeting at the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on September 23 in New York City, the Armenian foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Mnatsakanyan will travel to NYC on September 22 to participate in the 74th UN General Assembly.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/988730/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...