Turkish showman spends $86,000 on Armenian canvases by Armenian artist

Cem Yilmaz, a popular Turkish stand-up comedian, actor and screen writer, has spent an estimated $86,000 to buy canvases by an Armenian artist.

Taron Muradyan’s masterpieces, entitled Pequod and Portre 4, cost respectively $66,000 and $20,000, according to the Turkish media.

Posta and CNNTurk put a special emphasis on the author’s ethnic origin.

