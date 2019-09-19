For the first time Dubai Burj Khalifa will light up in colours of Armenian national flag on Sep. 21

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On September 21, at 21:10 for the first time Dubai Burj Khalifa will light up in the colours of the Armenian national flag on the occasion of Independence Day of Armenia, the Armenian Embassy to the United Arab Emirates said on Facebook.

The Burj Khalifa, known as the Burj Dubai prior to its inauguration in 2010, is a skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m, the Burj Khalifa has been the tallest structure and building in the world since its topping out in 2009.

On September 21 the third Republic of Armenia will celebrate the 28th anniversary of independence.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

