Charity Raises Over $200k for Orphans in Armenia • MassisPost

GLENDALE – The Armenian American Orphans and Disabled Children’s Fund raised over $200 thousand dollars for dilapidated schools and orphanages in Armenia and Artsakh during their annual telethon on September 8, under the charismatic and unwavering leadership of President Ovanes Balayan.

Since its inception 20 years ago, the non-profit organization, founded by philanthropist Balayan has raised millions of dollars in renovation and restoration projects helping over 220 thousand children in need.

Over 10 facilities have been renovated some of which include orphanages and boarding schools in the Dalarik and Kharberd region, The School of Visually Impaired Children and Seven Angels Kindergarten in Gyumri, which was re-named to honor the 7 members of the Avetisyan family who were viciously murdered by a Russian soldier in Gyumri.

In 2017, Balayan raised over $200,000 to convert a facility in Spitak into a kindergarden, recreation center and gymnasium. “It is my life’s mission to make sure that orphaned and disabled children living in poor conditions receive everything that they need in order to be comfortable, happy and taken care of,” said Balayan. “It is our duty to make sure that the future generation of Armenians receive the level of care they deserve so that they may be productive citizens of Armenia and Artsakh.”

Joining Balayan was Glendale City Council Member Vartan Gharpetian who urged viewers to participate in the telethon, emphasizing the need to help children who are disadvantaged economically and physically. “I am very proud to be doing my part for this fund, which helps neglected children who deserve much better living conditions, to succeed,” said Gharpetian. “I applaud Mr. Balayan for his continuous and unrelenting dedication to this worthy cause. He is a great example of an exceptional human being who goes above and beyond to put a smile on the faces of disadvantaged and innocent children in need.”

Balayan stated that he personally surveys the schools and facilities being renovated to ensure a transparent process for the duration of the projects. He added that although the telethon has ended, the organization accepts donations year-round. For more information, please visit www.forourkids99.com

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...