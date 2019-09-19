Azerbaijan States About Readiness to Exchange Armenian Citizens Karen Ghazaryan and Arayik Ghazaryan with Azerbaijani Convicts Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev

Baku is ready to exchange Armenian citizens in Azerbaijan Karen Ghazaryan and Arayik Ghazaryan with two Azerbaijanis convicted in Artsakh, ”Aysor” reports.

“We are ready to exchange Karen Ghazaryan and Arayik Ghazaryan with Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev,” says the statement of the Azerbaijan’s state commission for war prisoners and missing.

The commission says that the message about readiness of exchange was sent to corresponding international structures on September 11.

Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan has been convicted to 20 years in prison in Azerbaijan.

Karen Ghazaryan appeared in the territory of Azerbaijan in unknown circumstances in July 2018, more probably he got lost. He has health problems but Azerbaijan claims him to be a saboteur.

Arayik Ghazaryan appeared in the Azerbaijani territory on August 12 after living the post in yet unknown circumstances.

Azerbaijan stated that the Armenian serviceman is in their territory.

Azerbaijani citizens Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Askerov were convicted to 22 years and life in prison correspondingly in Artsakh for the murder of adolescent, robbery and illegal crossing of border of Artsakh, murder of an officer of Armenian army.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/75488/azerbaijan-states-about-readiness-to-exchange-armenian-citizens-karen-ghazaryan-and-arayik-ghazaryan-with-azerbaijani-convicts-dilgam-askerov-and-shahbaz-guliyev.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...