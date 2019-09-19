Armenia’s Central Bank issues new collector coin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) on September 19 put into circulation a new collector coin the “Centenary of Foundation of the History Museum of Armenia”, the CBA told Armenpress.

The History Museum of Armenia (HMA) was founded in accordance with law №439 adopted on September 9, 1919 by the Parliament of the first Republic of Armenia. The HMA started on the basis of collections of the Armenian Ethnographical Association of the Caucasus, Nor Nakhijevan Museum of Armenian Antiquities, Museum of Antiquities of Ani, Vagharshapat Repository of Ancient Manuscripts. The first director of the museum was famous ethnologist Yervand Lalayan.

The mission of the HMA is to preserve, replenish, study and publicize museum objects and collections, which represent the history and culture of Armenia and the Armenian people.

The HMA preserves the national collection of around 400 000 objects, which are displayed in the departments of Archeology, Ethnography, Numismatics and Documents and represent an integral picture of the history and culture of Armenia from prehistoric times to our days.

Since 1948, the HMA has been publishing reports on archeological excavations and scientific works on Armenian architecture, archeology, ethnography and history.

Obverse: objects from HMA collection – “Sculptural group with a chariot” (15th-14th centuries BC, Lori Berd, bronze, № 2728-12), “Figurine of a chamois” (13th-12th centuries BC, Artik, bronze, № 2173-553), “Four-wheeled chariot” (15th-14th centuries BC, Lchashen, wood, №2009-609), “Leather shoe” (Areni-1 Cave Complex, Trench 3, Copper Age, 36th century BC, №3194), “Ornamental plate with the image of a lion” (7th century BC, Karmir Blour, bronze, № 2783-193).

Reverse: the HMA building (architects – Mark Grigoryan, Eduard Sarapyan) and logotype, an Armenian ornament.

Face value 1000 dram

Metal/fineness silver 9250

Weight 33,6 g

Diameter 40,0 mm

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity 500 pcs

Year of issue 2019

Designed by Eduard Kurghinyan.

Minted in the Lithuanian Mint.



