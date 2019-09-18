Youri Djorkaeff named chief of UEFA Foundation

A former midfielder of the French national football team, Youri Djorkaeff, has been appointed the president of UEFA Foundation.

Launched in 2018, the international sporting organization engages in the implementation of social projects worldwide, assisting in the development of football infrastructures.

The ethnic Armenian, who ended his career in 2006, was earlier involved in a range of other projects. In 2014, he created his own foundation.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/09/18/youri-djorkaeff/3096685

