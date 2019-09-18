PM’s wife to attend event devoted to Armenia Independence and Charles Aznavour anniversaries

Wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Chairperson of the Boards of Trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan on Thursday will attend an event dedicated to the 28th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia and to the 95thanniversary of National Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour to be held at the Russian State Academic Drama Theater named after Fyodor Volkov in Yaroslavl.

In the evening, Anna Hakobyan will also attend the solemn reception to be hosted by Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Yaroslavl Vahagn Khachatryan. During the event, Executive Director of the My Step Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan will introduce the guests to the Foundation’s work, as well as projects and past activities.

https://news.am/eng/news/534097.html

