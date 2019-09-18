Four Armenia and US ambassadors discuss Armenia-US relations

Four ambassadors of the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America participated in a discussion on Armenia-US relations held as part of the National Advocacy Conference of the Armenian Assembly of America, reports Voice of America.

Washington hosted the National Advocacy Conference of the Armenian Assembly of America during which four former ambassadors of Armenia and the United States discussed Armenia-US relations. Former Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Ruben Shugaryan attached importance to the factor of Armenia’s sovereignty in the foreign policy sector.

“The velvet revolution sent a clear signal to the world and particularly the European Union that Armenia is consistent with its interests which don’t always coincide with the interests of EU member states.”

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Evans stated that Armenia is facing many domestic and foreign challenges and that the major foreign policy issues are the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia’s relations with Turkey.

In his speech, Ambassador John Heffern focused on the establishment of rule of law in the post-revolution stage and stated that all political parties and local and foreign companies need to be equal before the law, attaching importance to public confidence in the existing system.

“Building institutions is one of the main issues, but public confidence in those institutions is also very important. People can’t always come out to the street. It is necessary to build confidence in the system,” Heffern noted.

Current Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Varuzhan Nersisyan emphasized that the United States is a key partner for Armenia. “The United States remains a key partner for Armenia. The development of relations with the US is one of the priorities of Pashinyan’s administration, and we hope to expand those relations,” Nersisyan noted.

According to him, the velvet revolution in Armenia led to fundamental changes and consolidated all sectors of the Armenian nation.

