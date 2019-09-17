World Boxing Championship: Artur Hovhannisyan reaches quarterfinals beating the Azerbaijani boxer

Armenian boxer Artur Hovhannisyan (52 kg) reached the quarterfinals at the World Boxing Championship in Yekaterinburg, Russia. As the National Olympic Committee reported, the Armenian defeated the representative of Azerbaijan Masud Yusifzade 5:0 in the 1/8 finals.

Another representative of Armenia Hovhannes Bachkov competing in the 63 weight category won the bout against the representative of Columbia and qualified for quarterfinals.

