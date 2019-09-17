 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

World Boxing Championship: Artur Hovhannisyan reaches quarterfinals beating the Azerbaijani boxer

2019-09-17

Armenian boxer Artur Hovhannisyan (52 kg) reached the quarterfinals at the World Boxing Championship in Yekaterinburg, Russia. As the National Olympic Committee reported, the Armenian defeated the representative of Azerbaijan Masud Yusifzade 5:0 in the 1/8 finals.

Another representative of Armenia Hovhannes Bachkov competing in the 63 weight category won the bout against the representative of Columbia  and qualified for quarterfinals.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/17/World-Boxing-Championship-Artur-Hovhannisyan-reaches-quarterfinals-beating-the-Azerbaijani-boxer/2167942

Yayımlanan kategori: English ve Haber

İlk yorum yapan siz olun

Bir Cevap Yazın

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: