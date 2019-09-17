Little Singers of Armenia to perform Komitas songs in Lithuania, Germany

Within the framework of the 150th birthday anniversary of renowned Armenian composer Komitas the Little Singers of Armenia choir will hold a concert tour in Lithuania and Germany from September 19 to October 2.

The choir has been invited to perform concerts in Vilnius, Kaunas, Trakai Island, Molėtai, Berlin, Halle and Leipzig, the Little Singers of Armenia said on Facebook.

The Armenian choir is set to perform a number of pieces by Komitas with leading local choirs. The tour is a wonderful opportunity to popularize Komitas’ works and 150th anniversary, the choir said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/17/Little-Singers-of-Armenia/2167528

