Alexis Ohanian to attend presentation of his bestselling book’s Armenian translation – Public Radio of Armenia

Alexis Ohanian to attend presentation of his bestselling book's Armenian translation

The Armenian translation of Alexis Ohanian’s bestselling book “Without Their Permission” will be presented in Yerevan. The Reddit and Initialized Capital co-founder will be present at the event on October 8.

In the book, Alexis shares his ideas, tips and even his own doodles about harnessing the power of the web for good, and along the way, he shares his philosophy with young entrepreneurs all over the globe.

The author sets out the path to success, from childhood to the founding of Reddit and subsequent events, motivating the reader not to wait for anyone’s permission and move on.

The book has been translated from English by Anna Mirzoyan at the initiative of Karap Company and has been published by Edit Print.

