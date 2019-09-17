Akhalkalaki schools welcome 616 first graders this year

A total of 616 first graders have been admitted into 61 public schools in Akhalkalaki Municipality, Georgia this year, while 4 schools have no first graders.

Of 616 first graders, 340 are boys and 276 are girls. To compare, 694 first graders were admitted into Akhalkalaki schools last September.

The municipality’s public schools had a total of 7,096 students at the beginning of September, Jnews reported.

The city of Akhalkalaki alone has welcomed 179 first graders. Whereas, the public school of the village of Bukhashen has only 91 students, including 6 first graders. According to the school headmaster, Tatevos Palyan once 300 students attended the village school.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/17/Akhalkalaki-school/2167410

