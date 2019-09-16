Karina Ignatyan to represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Karina Ignatyan will represent Armenia at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Gliwice-Silesia.

Karina gained 138 points based on the results of the Depi Mankakan Evratesil final.

She will perform Colours Of Your Dream at the Contest.

The winner was selected based on the results of the voting of international professional jury, international jury of children and a TV audience.

The international professional jury includes leading specialists of the field, whereas the international children’s jury involves former participants of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

The names of jury members and the voting results will be published at the Depi Mankakan Evratesil’s website (www.eurovision.am) in order to guarantee the impartiality of the voting process.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/988121/

