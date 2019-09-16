Garin Hovhannisian’s “I Am Not Alone” receives prize at Toronto International Film Festival

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American filmmaker Garin Hovhannisian’s “I Am Not Alone” documentary about the 2018 Armenian Velvet Revolution has received a prize at the Toronto International Film Festival, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Garin Hovhannisian’s “I Am Not Alone” film received the first prize (capturing the 2nd place) at the Toronto International Film Festival. Congratulations!”, the PM said.

System of a Down soloist Serj Tankian produced the movie.

The film features interviews of PM Nikol Pashinyan, his wife Anna Hakobyan, Police Chief Valery Osipyan, Tankian and many others.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/988122/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...