Artur Alexanyan to miss the final at World Championship due to rib injury

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, four-time European, three-time world and Olympic champion Artur Alexanyan at 97 kg will miss the final bout against Russia’s Musa Yevloyev at the World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan due to rib injury.

In the seminal held on Sunday Alexanyan defeated Georgia’s Giorgi Melia and broke the rib. Earlier the National Olympic Committee reported that Alexanyan will despite the injury.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/16/Artur-Alexanyan/2167400

