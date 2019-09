Mother of Catholicos Aram I dies in Beirut

Mother of His Holiness Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I passed away in Beirut.

The funeral of Lousin Keshshian will take place at the Catholicosate of Cilicia on Wednesday in Antelias, Lebanon.

https://news.am/eng/news/533517.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...