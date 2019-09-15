Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs meets with members of Armenian community of Saint Petersburg

Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan met with representatives of the Armenian community in Saint Petersburg, as reported the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

“The scope of issues was extensive, starting from consolidation of the potential of Armenian professionals abroad, the organizing of youth and professional forums and conferences, the mapping of the Diaspora and the idea of creating a pan-Armenian advisory body and ending with proposals to hold on-site teacher training courses, support for intensification of culture, preservation of the Armenian language and dual citizenship,” the press release reads.

