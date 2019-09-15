Armen Sarkissian Send Condolence Telegram on Death of His Holiness Aram I’s Mother

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian expressed condolences to His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia on the death of his mother, Lousin Keshishian, as reported the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the President of Armenia. The telegram of condolence reads as follows:

“Your Holiness,

I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of your beloved mother, the distinguished Lousin Keshishian.

I know very well about your cordial feeling that you had towards your mother.

We have the best memories of your respectable mother.

Please accept our and our family’s sincere words of console and sorrow.

Let the memory of the righteous be blessed.”

