World Chess Cup: Aronian celebrates victory; Movsisyan shares score with Chinese world champion

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian gained advantage over Iran’s Parham Maghsoodloo at the World Chess Cup 2019 tournaments in Mariinsk, Russia.

The match ended after the 42nd move, Armsport.am reports. Sergey Movsisyan, another Armenian representative, shared his score with China’s Ding Liren.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/09/14/aronyan-movsesyan/3093367

