My Handmade Armenia Crafts Festival to open in Yerevan

On September 28-29, My Handmade Armenia Crafts Festival will visit the Cafesjian Sculpture Garden to represent handmade goods made by artisans. As the Facebook page of Program reports, the public festival will feature artisan demonstrations, interactive craft activities for visitors, and sales of new products developed through My Handmade Armenia’s activities.

it is noted that My Handmade Armenia is one of the major initiatives of the My Armenia program, supporting the growth, and, in some cases, revitalization of craft traditions in Armenia’s rural communities including wood carving, textile, embroidery, carpet weaving, and pottery.

It is already the third year that My Handmade Armenia Crafts Festival is organized by the My Armenia Program, which is funded by USAID and implemented by the Smithsonian Institution. We would also like to acknowledge the generous support of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts for providing the Cafesjian Sculpture Garden for the Festival.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/09/14/My-Handmade-Armenia/2166508

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...